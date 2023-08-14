WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$194.60.

WSP Global stock opened at C$187.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$175.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$174.37. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$143.66 and a twelve month high of C$187.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

