WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$194.60.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$187.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$143.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

