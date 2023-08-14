Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

