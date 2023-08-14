IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

