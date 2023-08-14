StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LARK stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,884 shares of company stock worth $82,614. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.