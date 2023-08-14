StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

