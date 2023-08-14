StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
