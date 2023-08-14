Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

