Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $25.40.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
