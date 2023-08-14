Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

