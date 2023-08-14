Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

