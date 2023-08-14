Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %

NEPT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

