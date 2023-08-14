Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %
NEPT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
