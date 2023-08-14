Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.95%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

