National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.57 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

