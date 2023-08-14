StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.35 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 155.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in RADCOM by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

