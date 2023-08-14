StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDCE

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $567,989. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.