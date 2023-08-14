StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.27 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.