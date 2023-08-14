Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

