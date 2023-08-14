Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
