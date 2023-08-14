OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,508 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company's stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

