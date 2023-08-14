OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
