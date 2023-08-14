Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Stock Up 11.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,240,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,415,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

