StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

