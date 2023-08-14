Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.48.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $806.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

