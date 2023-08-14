Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOHO. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,389,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

