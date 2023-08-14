RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

