RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.80.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
