RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of RFIL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.