RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

