StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC opened at $4.91 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

