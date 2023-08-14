Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

