Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 0.2 %

Tantech stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

