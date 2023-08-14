180 Degree Capital (TURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,799 shares of company stock worth $322,526. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

