WiSA Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.27%.
WiSA Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.02. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.
