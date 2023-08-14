CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 7.4 %

CEU stock opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$811.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4898649 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

