BMO Capital Markets Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday.

CCL.B opened at C$61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.43. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

