National Bankshares Trims Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Target Price to C$2.75

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Alithya Group Trading Up 3.3 %

About Alithya Group

Shares of ALYA stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

