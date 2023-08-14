AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
