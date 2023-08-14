AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.38 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$31.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

