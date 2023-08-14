Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

About Boardwalk REIT

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$66.16 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$43.76 and a 52-week high of C$69.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.