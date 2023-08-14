Cormark Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$5.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

BOS stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

