AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

TSE BOS opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

