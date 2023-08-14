CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

CAE stock opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$32.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1809026 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

