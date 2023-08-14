Raymond James Cuts Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$0.50

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

BYL opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

