Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quebecor Price Performance
QBR.B stock opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.78. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.
About Quebecor
