Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $31.90

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.05. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.