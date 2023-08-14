Stifel Nicolaus Trims Savaria (TSE:SIS) Target Price to C$25.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Savaria Stock Down 0.3 %

SIS stock opened at C$16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.42. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.