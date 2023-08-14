Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $14.50

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEOAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.5 %

SEOAY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

