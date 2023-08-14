Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $11.21

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 251.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CS Disco by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CS Disco by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

