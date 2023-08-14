Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

