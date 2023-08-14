Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $99.86

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
BOK Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.
BOK Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
