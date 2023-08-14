argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $521.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $493.50 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.14.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

