Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

IPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

