Contrasting Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) & Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.80 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 10.85

Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Big Yellow Group and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus target price of $1,208.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,817.59%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 June 2023, it has a portfolio of 193 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.5 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

