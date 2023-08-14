Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.06

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

CTSH opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.