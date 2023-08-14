BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.32 Average PT from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.
Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.24.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
