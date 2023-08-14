JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $33.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,349,432 shares in the company, valued at $119,078,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,289,644. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in JFrog by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 617,203 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

