Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $31.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.79.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.52. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.